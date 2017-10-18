White Tank Mountain Regional Park Waterfall Trail temporarily closed for renovation

White Tank Mountain Regional Park is renovating the Waterfall Trail and trailhead and is expected to close for approximately three weeks.

During that time, a crew will install a new concrete base and apply a rock salt finish and dyes to the new trail to match the natural colors of the landscape.

“The Waterfall Trail is the most popular and frequently hiked barrier-free trail in the park system,” District 4 Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman said. “The community surrounding the park consists of a significant senior population and families with young children in strollers, so it is important for us to get the trail in pristine condition so they can enjoy the great outdoors during the cooler weather.”

According to Maricopa County Parks & Recreation Department, the short trail accommodates approximately 150,000 visitors each year. The renovation is intended to make it easier for visitors using wheelchairs, assistive walking devices and strollers to use the trail.

Although the Waterfall Trail will be closed, the rest of the park will not be. Visitors are encouraged to explore the other trails like the Black Rock Short Loop Trail, a barrier-free trail near Area 4.

“With temperatures cooling down, the park has added a variety of programs to their schedule,” Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department Director R.J. Cardin said.

One event includes the Sonoran Spooktacular Howloween Fest, featuring a family fun night of trick-or-treating and activities at Area 4 of White Tank Mountain Park. The vent will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.maricopacountyparks.net.

