Hiring: Cats

The Arizona Humane Society has 40 cats looking for “jobs”. The cats are ready to help with pest control in an environmentally-friendly way.

Hilary Barr, an Arizona Human Society Alternative Placement Specialist says, “These cats are very unsocial. They probably lead a life outdoors or not necessarily in a home with people.”

The cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. They are ready to spend their lives controlling unwanted pests at ranches, warehouses, mills, barns, plant nursery’s, or farms.

There is no adoption fees for these cats, but donations always help to ensure future cats can be put in good homes. AHS will transport the cats in pairs and provide the owners with supplies for the cats including an enclosure, food, bedding, litter box, and litter.

For information contact the Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org

