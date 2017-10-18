SLIDESHOW: Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash 2017

The 10th Annual Paul’s Pay It Forward Car Wash runs through Friday, Oct. 20, at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Each day, from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., CBS 5’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton joins community and corporate volunteers of all ages to wash vehicles with donations benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ).

