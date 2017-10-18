Children's Hospital Halloween party makes a scary place not so scary

Halloween is around the corner, but not all kids can go out and partake in the festivities (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Halloween is around the corner, but not all kids can go out and partake in the festivities. Spirit Halloween store is helping patients in Phoenix Children’s Hospital to feel like a kid again through its Spirit of Children foundation.

The hospital and Spirit hosted a Halloween party today for more than 350 pediatric patients with costumes, decorations, and other fun activities. The children could get their face painted, paint pumpkins, color, and meet Chuck E. Cheese. The kids could take home blankets, cups, pajamas, and other Halloween accessories.

Sales associate, Vivian Rabun says, “It’s a way of giving back to our community. It’s a way to help out the child life department. It’s a way to let the children be children and be a part of the holiday festivities.”

Spirit of Children’s mission is to make hospitals less scary for kids and their families. The foundation raises money through in-store customer donations at Spirit Halloween store locations with 100% of the donations going to local hospitals to support the Child Life Department.

The Child Life Department helps patients and families cope with fear, anxiety, and separation from home and school during their time at the hospital. The donations from Spirit of Children provides salaries for Child Life Specialists and Fellows. It helps in the creation of playrooms, teen lounges and family space. The funds also help the hospitals purchase educational equipment, computers, iPads, and distraction toys for kids to use during procedures.

Last year Spirit of Children raised more than $97,228 for Phoenix Children’s. The program has given Phoenix Children’s Hospital more than $646,000 since the partnership began. With the money, the hospital has created a playroom for the kids to do crafts, play with sensory toys, and much more.

