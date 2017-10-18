Tony La Russa will leave the D-backs front office at the end of the month

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be parting ways with Chief Baseball Analyst Tony La Russa at the end of the month, the team announced.

La Russa served as the D-backs “Chief Baseball Officer” from 2015-16 and renamed Chief Baseball Analyst last year.

Chief Baseball Analyst Tony La Russa will depart the #Dbacks organization at the end of the month. We thank Tony for his contributions. pic.twitter.com/bbGdBYRmJA — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 18, 2017

“I am grateful to everyone in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for the opportunity to complete my baseball education,” said La Russa in a statement.

“After years in uniform and working with the Commissioner and many special members of Major League Baseball, being a part of the D-backs was both exciting and educational.

[RELATED: D-backs part ways with Watson; La Russa says he may be next]

“The challenges facing baseball operations, player development and scouting are unique, as it’s a 24-7, 12-month job and more demanding than I ever realized. The success in 2017 was a complete team effort throughout the organization -- including great support from our fans -- and with the current leadership in place, we can expect it to be the foundation for many winning years to come.”

La Russa stepped into a front office role with the team 2014 with expectations to turn the franchise toward the right direction. He hired general manager Dave Stewart and manager Chip Hale while letting go of former general manager Kevin Towers.

Since then, the D-backs struggled up until this season, finishing 79-83 in 2015 and 69-93 in 2016 and ultimately downgraded La Russa’s front office role.

[RELATED: Diamondbacks name Lovullo as manager]

“I would like to thank Tony for all of his contributions to our baseball operations and our community during his time here,” said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall. “Having his Hall of Fame credentials, vast experience and knowledge of the game as resources to rely upon and learn from has been tremendous. The transition to the new leadership team has been smooth and flawless with his willingness and positivity. I will forever value his hard work and our friendship.”

[SPORTS SECTION: D-Backs]

The Hall of Fame manager remained with the D-Backs when it went 93-69 this season and earned its first postseason berth since 2011.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.