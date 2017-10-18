Phoenix Police Dept. hosting career fair on Friday

Aspiring law enforcement officers and operators will get the chance to be recognized and possibly hired. The Phoenix Department will host a job fair Friday Oct. 20 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Attendees will get a chance to speak with Phoenix PD recruiters and have interactive activities where they can listen to 911 calls or take a practice Words Per Minute (WPM) typing test. The fair also features a mock crime scene set up from the crime lab, who is also hiring for forensic scientists.

Representatives of the fair from multiple bureaus include: K9 Officers, Silent Witness, Citizens Offering Police Support (COPS) Volunteers, Explorers Post 2907, Reserves, Assaults and Child Crimes Detectives, Police academy training staff, firearms instructors, bike officers, bomb squad and robot officers and representatives from the Phoenix Police Museum.

Following the career fair will be a police test on-site. Attendees interested are encouraged to sign up for the test beforehand. Those with a passing score will be invited to take the physical agility assessment, Saturday Oct. 21 at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

Phoenix PD says its two major goals for this year are hiring 400 new police officers and 80 new communications operators. Police academies for recruits begin every month and training academies for communications operators begin every six weeks.

What: Phoenix Police 2017 Career Fair

When: Friday, October 20, 2017 8am to 12pm, on-site police test at 2pm

Where: South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center South Building

