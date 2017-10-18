Dog abandoned in Phoenix trash can needs eye surgery

A volunteer from the Animals Benefit Club found Cody in the city trash in Phoenix. (Source: Animals Benefit Club)

The big pink bulges in are hard to miss, and it may have been why a dog now named Cody was abandoned in a Phoenix trash can.

He was found by a volunteer from Animals Benefit Club (ABC), a North Phoenix no-kill shelter.

Doctors say he has an eye condition called "Cherry Eye," and will require surgery by an ophthalmologist to repair the condition.

Dr. Zoe Reed from Eyeshine Veterinary has agreed to perform the surgery.

The ABC shelter is working to raise $2,500 to pay for it.

ABC has a web page dedicated to Cody’s operation and adoption.

You can click here to help Cody’s cause: http://animalsbenefitclub.com/critical-care-cody/

