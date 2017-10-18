PD: Woman who hit, killed motorcyclist in Scottsdale had BAC of .355

Investigators said Tracy Shelden Morehouse had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.355 percent when she hit Greg Dolphin, who was stopped at the red light on Scottsdale Road at Princess Drive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 and Scottsdale Police Dept.)

The Scottsdale Police Department said Wednesday that it has arrested a woman on suspicion of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in August.

Investigators said Tracy Shelden Morehouse had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.355 percent when she hit Greg Dolphin, who was stopped at the red light on southbound Scottsdale Road at Princess Drive. They also said Morehouse, 46, hit speeds of 100 mph shortly before what police described as a “horrific collision” on Aug. 13.

[RELATED: Police ID motorcycle rider killed in Scottsdale crash over the weekend]

“Through investigation, it was learned Morehouse reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, and that she was traveling in excess of 84 miles per hour at the point of impact with Dolphin,” Kevin Watts of the Scottsdale Police Department wrote in a news alert about the arrest.

Police said before she hit Dolphin with her 2014 red Tesla, Morehouse was seen driving south in the northbound lanes of Scottsdale Road. Investigators said she hit a Toyota 4 Runner at Chauncey Lane. That's less than half a mile from Princess Drive.

“Morehouse failed to stop and remain on scene of that non-injury collision, and instead fled south on Scottsdale Road at a high rate of speed,” Watts explained.

She kept going, according to police, until she hit Dolphin. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Scottsdale]

Watts said Morehouse was arrested Tuesday night and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Her BAC of 0.355 percent is more than four times Arizona's legal definition of intoxicated, which is 0.08 percent. That number puts Morehouse squarely in the super extreme DUI category defined by Arizona law (ARS 28-1382).

DUI -> 0.08+

Extreme DUI -> 0.15+

Super Extreme DUI -> 0.20+

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a BAC greater than 0.3 is marked by severe impairment can pose a "significant risk of death in most drinkers ...."

It's not clear if Morehouse has a history of DUI or any other criminal record.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.