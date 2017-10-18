Wednesday, October 18

The Wildlife World Zoo: Baby Agile Wallaby

Agile Wallaby Facts:

Found in Australia

Babies are called joeys

can leap 13 ft.

Uses tail for balance

can go several months without water

the size of a jelly bean at birth

a marsupial meaning female have pouches

a group is called a mob

communicates by thumping feet

Mothers can experience delayed implantation and have a baby in all three stages of life (pregnant, pouch and out of pouch still nursing).

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Coast-to-Coast Career Phoenix Job Fair October 18, 2017

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs will be holding a Job Fair in Phoenix today, October 18th at Radisson Phoenix Airport. 100's of Jobs will be available from; Sales, Marketing, Law Enforcement, Customer Service, Administrative, Accounting, Financial Services, Banking, Retail, Insurance and more.

Anyone looking for work in the Phoenix area is encouraged to attend this FREE event. The event starts at 11:00 AM and ends at 2:00 PM. Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs will also have a career expert onsite who will be providing FREE resume critique.

For more information, go to http://www.coasttocoastcareerfairs.com/job_fairs_by/city/AZ/Phoenix

Phoenix Job Fair

October 18, 2017

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Radisson Phoenix Airport

427 N. 44th Street

Taste of Cave Creek begins tonight

It's the town of Cave Creek's signature event. And it all begins tonight, so you'll want to bring your appetite. The two-day Taste of Cave Creek event has grown over the years, and they'll be expecting more than 5,000 people. From BBQ, wine pairings, craft beer to Asian fusion, you'll get a real taste of the eclectic mix Cave Creek has to offer. More than 25 restaurants will descend upon Stagecoach Village in historic Cave Creek beginning at 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information: www.TasteofCaveCreek.com

Admission: $10 admission ticket sold at the front gate. Tickets for food sampling will be available from

$3 - $5 at the event.

Taste of Cave Creek

Wednesday, October 18 & Thursday, October 19

5 pm-9 pm

Stagecoach Village

7100 E Cave Creek Road

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Blood donor awarded new car in "Deal or No Deal" game show

How would you like to win a brand-new car? All you have to do is donate blood. It's that time of year for the United Blood Services "Deal or No Deal" game show, where ten top summer blood donors compete for a 2017 VW Passat R-Line. Who will have the winning key?

For more information: www.UnitedBloodServicesAZ.org

United Blood Services Southwest Division

6220 E. Oak Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Toll Free: 1(877) 827-4376

Email: PR@bloodsystems.org

10th Annual Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash

Each day, beginning today from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., CBS 5's Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton joins community and corporate volunteers of all ages to wash cars, with donations benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ).

BBBSAZ recruitment specialists will be available throughout the event to provide information about how to become a "Big." In addition, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Donation Center will be on site to collect donations of clothing and household items. If getting out to Desert Ridge (Oct. 16-20) or Jacksons Car Wash, San Tan location, (Oct. 20 only) is not an option, supporters can make a donation by texting "paulscarwash" to 41444 or by visiting www.azfamily.com/carwash and clicking on the "Donate Online" button.

Lost Lake to feature Phoenix reggae- Latin rock band Fayuca

Known for their fierce live performances, Phoenix trio Fayuca blends their Latin roots and mother tongue with the ethos of reggae and rock. And, they'l take the stage this weekend at the Valley's first ever Lost Lake Festival beginning Friday at Steele Indian School Park. It's a 3-day music event that will feature 40 musical acts, including The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, and local numbers. We meet this Phoenix reggae rock band to talk about their music, their roots, and the event, which is being called, Phoenix's version of Coachella.

Phoenix-based, Fayuca, is a Reggae-Rock/ Latino group, fronted by originating, member Gabo Fayuca. Since their first album release in 2004, Fayuca has launched four studio albums, including Barrio Sideshow, released on Fervor Records in 2013. Their songs promote Latino culture, good vibes, and self-identification.

Fayuca, will part of the Valley's own major music event, the Lost Lake Festival. Catch their performance on Sunday.

The event will feature more than 45 musical acts across three stages. From top local talent and iconic artists to international acts, the festival will feature Fayuca, The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, ODESZA, The Roots, Run the Jewels, Pixies, and many more

For more information on Fayuca: http://www.fayuca-music.com/

Tickets are still available for Lost Lake Festival, which will be held Oct. 20-22, 2017, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. Get tickets at www.LostLakeFestival.com

More than just music, Lost Lake will feature some of the best chefs, restaurants, mixologists and artists in the Valley. The event is a first of its kind in the Valley.

Lost Lake Festival

Oct. 20-22, 2017

Steele Indian School Park

300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Season-Long Storytelling Series Will Highlight the Rich History of the Suns' 50 Years in the Valley

The Phoenix Suns announced today the launch of "Since '68," a season-long content series that highlights the rich history of the Suns' 50 years in the Valley. From the birth of the franchise to the "Sunderella Suns" to the ":07 Seconds or Less" era to Devin Booker's epic 70-point game and a whole lot more, "Since '68" will tap into the team's tremendous tradition to showcase the most monumental moments and untold tales in Suns history.

The "Since '68" content series debuted this morning with "Suns at 50," narrated by Arizona icon and U.S. Senator John McCain. "Suns at 50" tells the story of Arizona's original sports franchise starring the colorful cast of Suns characters that have entertained fans for almost 50 years. "Suns at 50" can be viewed here or downloaded here.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 with the Suns 2017-18 home opener, fans can expect new "Since '68" content to debut every game day across the Suns digital channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Suns.com) and on each "Suns Live" pre-game broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona. Like a layup line, "Since '68" will get you warmed up for game days with an assist of nostalgia from the likes of Steve Nash, Dan Majerle, Paul Westphal and company. Showcasing the trials and triumphs through five decades of Suns basketball, "Since '68" will inform and entertain while reminding you why you fell in love with the franchise in the first place.

"Since '68" was filmed and produced entirely in-house through a collaboration between the Suns Content and Productions teams.

The Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. The 50th season of Suns basketball begins with the Coca-Cola & Fry's Food Stores Tip Off on Oct. 18 when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.

For more information: http://www.nba.com/suns/#gref



