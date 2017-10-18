Ironwood Road closed after semi hits 2 dump trucks head-on in San Tan Valley

A portion of Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley is closed because of a crash involving three commercial trucks.

It’s not clear what caused the wreck at Ironwood and Germann roads Wednesday morning, but the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office advised people via Twitter and Facebook to avoid the area.

Bruce Haffner was over the scene in the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper and said it looked like two dump trucks and a semi collided.

"It looks like a head-on," Haffner said in an early report.

"The tractor-trailer was heading north on Ironwood when it went left of center and hit two other trucks head-on," Navideh Forghani of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office later confirmed.

Aerial showed the cabs of the semi and one of the dump trucks sustained serious front-end damage.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries. The driver of one of the dump truck suffered "moderate injuries." The third driver was not hurt.

Ironwood Road is a major thoroughfare out of the southern portion of the Valley. Gina Maravilla suggested drivers use Ellsworth Road to the west as an alternate.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office - Please avoid Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley. There has been a serious accident... https://t.co/QyJDBNOTa7 — Pinal County Sheriff (@PinalCSO) October 18, 2017

