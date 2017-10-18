Hotshots Memorial Partnership reviewing proposals by artists

The Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Partnership continues to review the submissions for a memorial to 19 Prescott Fire Department firefighters, known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who died in 2013 while working to extinguish a wildfire near Yarnell.

[READ MORE: Memorial park for Granite Mountain hotshots to open]

The Daily Courier reports the partnership, in a news release this week, says its members are reviewing the proposals that were submitted by 29 artists this past June.

[RELATED: Granite Mountain hotshots remembered at Hall of Flame in Phoenix]

The memorial is to be located on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, where the Yavapai County Supervisors approved space on the southeast corner of the plaza in downtown Prescott.

[READ MORE: The Granite Mountain Hotshots]

"Only the Brave," a film dedicated to the Granite Mountain Hotshots, opens Friday at theaters across North America.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.