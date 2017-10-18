Man hit by car while crossing Seventh Street at Loop 101 underpass

A man in his 20s is in the hospital after a car hit him as he crossed Seventh Street at Loop 101.

It happened late Tuesday night. The victim, who has not been identified, was crossing in the underpass and was not in a crosswalk. Sources on the scene said he had just come from a nearby convenience store.

The couple in the car that hit him stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said there was no sign of impairment on their part.

The freeway ramp was closed for a time for the investigation but has since reopened.

