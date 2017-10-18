Phoenix band performs for Southwest passengers waiting to board

By Emily Mudge

NEW ORLEANS (3TV/CBS 5) - An ordinary day in the airport became an impromptu concert for passengers flying from New Orleans to Phoenix Sunday.

Upon discovering that three passengers were members of Phoenix band Christopher Shayne, the Southwest Airlines agent asked the group to sing a song.

The band had been playing a music festival in Louisiana, but ended up singing two songs in their spontaneous airport concert that was a huge hit with other passengers.

