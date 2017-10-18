Phoenix PD: Driver shot on Interstate 17

An aerial view of the QuikTrip at I-17 and Camelback Rd. where police are investigating after a driver was shot in Interstate 17 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The window of this pickup truck shattered when the driver was shot on Interstate 17 near Camelback Road on Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 near Camelback Road on Wednesday morning.

It happened at approximately 6 a.m.

"An adult male reported he was driving southbound on the I-17 near Camelback Rd when a known suspect shot at his vehicle," Sgt. Jonathan Howard said in an email. "The victim was struck in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury."

Sgt. Howard said the suspect fled the area and has not yet been located.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

[Google Map: Interstate 17 and Camelback Road]

