Arizona Cardinals and Dunkin' Donuts work together to surprise young superfan

Nine-year-old Kameron suffers from a rare form of tissue cancer and is currently a patient at Phoenix Children's hospital.

But that doesn't stop him from rooting for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals cheerleaders, along with the mascot "Big Red," surprised the self-proclaimed superfan Friday with a football-themed party at the hospital for Kameron and all of the other patients.

They also gave Kameron and his family four tickets and field passes to the November 26th game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Phoenix Children's Hospital, The Arizona Cardinals, and Dunkin' Donuts partnered together to give Kameron an unforgettable surprise that also included gift cards and Cardinals merchandise.

The other patients at the hospital were able to take photos with the cheerleaders, the Cardinals mascot, and the Dunkin' Donuts mascots, as well as enjoying a donut party from Dunkin' Donuts.

We had an awesome time this morning surprising @phxchildrens patient Kameron with prizes from our partners at the @azcardinals! pic.twitter.com/P4xo7rw8jX — Dunkin' Donuts PHX (@DunkinDonutsPHX) October 17, 2017

