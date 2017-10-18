Let's Go Places: Ear Foundation provides hearing aids to kids

Madison's parents are grateful to The Ear Foundation and the audiology department at Phoenix Children's Hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Audiologists at Phoenix Children's Hospital first identified 9-year-old Madison Fry's hearing loss when she was just a baby.

Right away, her parents knew they wanted their daughter to have hearing aids.

"The only way she's going to learn how to talk is if she can hear it," explained Katy Fry, Madison's mother. "We didn't know what we were going to do."

Madison's father, Brad Fry, says the professionals at PCH pointed them to The Ear Foundation of Arizona.

"Of course, that was during the recession," he recalled. "We didn't know how we were going to pay for hearing aids. Phoenix Children's brought up the Ear Foundation, gave us the information for that. They were great.They provided what Madison needed for her hearing aids. "

The Ear Foundation of Arizona has provided hearing aids for thousands of children for more than 20 years. The organization partners with providers like PCH, who help identify a child in need.

Elizabeth Linos oversees the audiology department at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"We get loaners from [The Ear Foundation] and a child can try the hearing aids to see if that works," she said. "Also, when there is no [insurance] coverage, we go to The Ear Foundation to see what they can do, so a child can have the same benefit as other children diagnosed early."

The "Let's Go Places, Arizona" program decided to surprise Lylis Olsen from The Ear Foundation. Olsen thought she was meeting business leaders at Phoenix Children's Hospital. The Arizona's Family crew was waiting and presented a $1,000 check to the Foundation.

"We are identifying people and programs that are doing good things in our community and we understand that The Ear Foundation has helped thousands of kids over the years. Is that right?" I asked Olsen. "Well, we were hoping we could say thank you and we wanted to present [The Ear Foundation] with a $1,000. Would that be all right?"

"That would be absolutely fantastic!" Olsen responded. "We have helped thousands of kids over the years. It's been a great program to be a part of."

"We know kids like Madison have such huge potential, and we want to be able to do everything we can to make sure that Madison can reach her potential and has every opportunity to do a great job," she explained, touting the program. "We expect great things out of our kids and so far they're showing us they can do it. They can do anything!"

"We wanted to say thank you so much. These right here, these are because of you," Katy Fry said to Olsen while pointing to her daughter's ears.

Madison also said thank you for her hearing aids.

"They make me hear better; but before I could barely even hear anything," she said. "Now I can hear so much."

The Let's Go Places initiative is a partnership between Arizona's Family and Valley Toyota Dealers designed to recognize and reward people who are making a difference in the Valley.

