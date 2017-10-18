1 stabbed to death outside Tempe 7-Eleven

A stabbing outside a Tempe 7-Eleven left one man dead Tuesday night. According to Tempe police, the stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1006 S. McClintock Drive.

According to court documents, Jordan Morales, 21, of Tempe, stabbed his half-brother during a fight outside of the convenience store. Morales admitted to "sticking" the victim and that the fight was over a car that Morales had given him. Morales discussed giving the victim the vehicle with the caveat he would no longer be "disrespectful" to Morales.

Morales fled the scene and was arrested after a relative advised him to turn himself in, according to police.

