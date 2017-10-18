Caught on camera: Utility worker berates a customer

Corvelo says he also noticed a fairly sizable crack in his curb that wasn't there prior. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Justin Corvelo says he has lived at the same address for 11 years and has only recently had issues with his utility provider, Johnson Utilities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A San Tan Valley man says he called to complain about damage to his curb that he believes was the work of Johnson Utilities. When a worker arrived to survey the damage, he began to berate the customer.

Justin Corvelo says he has lived at the same address for 11 years and has only recently had issues with his utility provider, Johnson Utilities. Corvelo, along with others, has seen what they call unexplained spikes in their water usage.

[RELATED: After several high bills, Florence man records water meter acting strangely]

"You shouldn't see that significant change from one month to the other. But we're seeing 40 to 60,000 gallons of water. We don't have a pool and I have a desert landscape," Corvelo said.

The utility crew was working to find an underground meter on the edge of Corvelo's property. He claims the crew dug up the meter but then spray painted around it and on his curb.

[RELATED: 3OYS reveals several complaints against Johnson Utilities]

Corvelo says he also noticed a fairly sizable crack in his curb that wasn't there prior.

"I'm not trying to look for a fight or anything. I just want it fixed," Corvelo said.

We reached out to Johnson Utilities for comment but haven't heard back.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.