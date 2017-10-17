Fourth-graders eligible for free Christmas tree permit at Kaibab National Forest

Halloween isn't over yet, but that's not stopping the Kaibab National Forest from prepping for Christmas.

On Tuesday, they announced their annual sale of Christmas trees. The $15 permit will let you cut one down in one of three areas.

If you're a parent of a fourth-grader, you could get a free permit.

They'll start selling the permits on Nov. 16. In all, they have about 1,800 permits available.

Click here for more information about the permits.

