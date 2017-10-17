Missing teacher's roommate remembers Cathryn Gorospe

The search for the missing Valley teacher is now a homicide investigation. A hard truth to swallow for the woman who lived alongside Cathryn Gorospe for the last several months.

It was also Gorospe's roommate who reported her missing after the night she bailed Charlie Malzahn out of jail.

"I'm doing as good as I can be. It's still a bit of shock for myself and everyone else," said Gorospe's roommate, who asked us not to use her name.

The two met in January at Arrowhead Elementary School. The instructional assistant and the kindergarten teacher bonded instantly.

"By the end of the semester, we had gotten to know each other a little more and had become friends outside of school, which was nice," said her roommate.

Gorospe offered her an extra bedroom in her north Phoenix home.

"She asked me to house-sit for her and I never left," said her roommate.

They lived together ever since.

"It was a girls' house," the woman said. "Or as I would call it, the 'babe-cave.'"

Earlier this month, Gorospe went to bail Malzahn out of jail. Her roommate expected them both back later that evening. When they did not return, her roommate called police.

"We were roommates. We talked about everything," she explained.

What is believed to be Gorospe's body was found not far off of Highway 69 in Mayer on Friday, a week after she went missing.

"Day by day, moving forward, praying for peace and strength to keep going, and keeping her name alive as much as we can," is all her roommate says she can do now.

Her roommate says she'll remember the good times spent with Gorospe.

We became close on a lot of levels, which is what I'll hold," she said. "[Living together] was fun, we had our roommate moments and we'd go to dinner, and movie nights, and it was always fun."

Malzahn's sister also spoke to Arizona's Family on Tuesday.

She says Gorospe was kind and helpful, and wanted to help Malzahn with his drug addiction, despite his family saying that wasn't a good idea.

Malzahn is still in jail on unrelated charges. Flagstaff police are now confirming he's the primary suspect in Gorospe's murder.

