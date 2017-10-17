A Phoenix favorite: Chriss gets ready for season with first trip to Mrs. White’s

Heading into his second season with the Suns, Marquese Chriss made his first trip to Mrs. White’s and the Suns invited AzFamily along. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s a Phoenix Suns tradition. Players have long stopped at Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Café on their way home from the arena. It’s Eric Bledsoe’s favorite restaurant and the staff still talks about when Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, Alvin Adams and the late Connie Hawkins would visit. There’s even a picture of Shaquille O’Neal on the wall.

Heading into his second season with the Suns, Marquese Chriss made his first trip to Mrs. White's and the Suns invited AzFamily along.

“I think being so young, I have urges to eat sweets. Any bad food,” said Chriss, who is 6 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 233 pounds.

“Just trying to balance out what I eat, try to eat healthy throughout the week. And have one day where I can splurge a little bit.”

Chriss has been trying to add bulk to sustain the punishment of playing in the lane in the NBA. He showed flashes of greatness in his rookie season, blocking shots and slamming home alley oops. He’s hoping the Suns denying Russell Westbook the triple double record on April 8 will serve as a benchmark for the upcoming season.

“I think it’s pretty dope to be part of the legacy the team is building,” said Chriss.

“I think we just have a little pride. I think that was something that we didn’t want to let happen, on our home court. Especially having a lot of people come out and watch it. It was fun being a party pooper that day.”

The Suns are being picked to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference once again. The 20-year-old Chriss was part of the youngest lineup in NBA history last season, when he Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis, Derrick Jones Jr. and Alex Len averaged just 21 years and 14 days against the Brooklyn Nets. Chriss posted his second career double double that night and was named to the All Rookie Second Team.

“It’s really entertaining to watch the different personalities on our team,” said Chriss. “It’s what people don’t see. I love to joke around with Eric. Tyler, Josh, everybody really has a great personality and sense of humor.”

The season starts on Wednesday night in downtown Phoenix against the Blazers. Chriss might not make a return trip to Mrs. White’s until an off day. One day, his picture might be hanging on the wall with other Suns legends.

