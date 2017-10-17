No evidence of arson in fire that damaged Bisbee City Hall

Authorities say an investigation into a fire that caused substantial damage to the Bisbee City Hall found no evidence of arson or other criminal activity.

Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the Oct. 11 fire started on the second floor of City Hall in an area containing an office being used as storage during a renovation project.

The building was built in 1909 and had several alterations made to it over the last century.

Sheriff's officials say evidence of past electrical wiring was observed by investigators.

Authorities say the older wiring systems can't be ruled out as a cause of the fire due to the internal collapse of the structure.

City officials are working to relocate administrative offices into space at the county government building.

