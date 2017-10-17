Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Utah Preview

The field has been rushed and the goal posts survived. It's now time for the new Speak of the Devils.

After a look at the latest news, we review how exactly ASU pulled off the upset of No. 5 Washington, and more importantly, if they can keep it up.

We're then joined by ASU defensive line coach Michael Slater. He discusses how his unit dominated in the trenches, the breakout of Renell Wren, and how they can stop Utah.

Following a Sun Devil Stock Report, we are joined by Utah insider Patrick Kinahan to get the lowdown on the Utes. Then we dive deep into our preview of Saturday's game and lay out our keys to victory and score predictions.

