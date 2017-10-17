Like pizza? Help Javier Soto 'raise some dough' to spark some smiles

Smiles ear to ear! It's not unusual for kids to be excited on picture day. But this was different.

Ten years ago at the Thomas J. Papas school, an elementary school that catered to homeless and underprivileged children, I was moved when I covered the story.

For most kids that day, it was going to be the very first photo ever taken of them. Even more exciting, the school brought in hair stylists and a professional photographer to make sure the children looked their best that day and were prepared for the first real documentation of their lives.

I'll never forget the looks of pride, happiness and for some, anxiety, as they were doing something they had never done before. The amount of love the teachers poured into the kids that day was something that has stuck with me since.

That's why years later I continue to be an advocate for the school, which is now named Children First Academy. Not only does the school educate homeless children but they feed and provide clothes and sometimes furniture to the families.

So when Sauce Pizza and Wine asked me to be part of their "Battle For The Dough" contest, I knew where I wanted my charity donation to go.

Here is your chance to make a difference for children who don't have much if anything at all. All you have to do is vote daily for the pizza I created (pesto, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, chicken and garlic) through October 18 to try and get it put on their November menu. Proceeds from the November sales will go back to Children First Academy.

Thank you for voting!

Javier

