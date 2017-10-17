Safety a top concern at this weekend's Lost Lake Festival

huge music festival in downtown Phoenix is expected to attract tens of thousands of concertgoers this weekend.

Superfly Productions is putting on the first ever Lost Lake Festival at Steele Indian School Park.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Phoenix Police say the city has been working with Superfly for months to develop and support a security plan for the 45-acre event. Police say counter-terrorism officers are also playing a role.

“You're not just looking at what’s within the borders of your site, but you’re looking at everything in the area,” says Superfly co-founder Rick Farman. He says the conversation about safety has changed somewhat since the Las Vegas massacre where a gunman targeted a country music festival on the strip.

There will be two entrances to the festival. Farman says each will include walk-through metal detectors. He says concertgoers can expect to see officers and security staff, but there will be unseen security measures as well.

Superfly is the company behind annual festivals like Bonnaroo held in Tennessee and Outside Lands in San Francisco. Farman says Lost Lakes is smaller than those festivals which have entertained up to 200,000 visitors over a three-day festival.

“We take a lot of notes, we really pay attention,” says Farman. “We make little tweaks during the festival and will really be looking how to improve it for next year.”

For more information: https://www.lostlakefestival.com/