Update: MoneyGram theft victim gets refund

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how a viewer is indeed a "theft victim" but she says no one really cared to listen or investigate, until she got a hold of 3 On Your Side.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa woman becomes victim of MoneyGram fraud]

"You guys were so outstanding, I am so impressed."

After 9 long months of waiting, Jo Ricker finally has her $304 refund from MoneyGram. She stopped by our TV studios to share the good news.

"Tell me what that is what does it say? Yeah, it's my check for $304.47."

In that previous report, we told you how Ricker has a passion for Harley Davidsons, but she says she was the one taken for a ride. That's because a MoneyGram that she purchased for $304 and mailed out was stolen from a mailbox.

Ricker went on to describe what the thief did with a thick, black marker.

"He clearly wrote over somebody's else's name that was originally put on there."

Yep, the thief wrote his own name on the MoneyGram and cashed it. For nine months Ricker has been trying to tell MoneyGram that she's a theft victim and that the money order never should have been cashed.

But, Ricker says she kept getting the runaround.

"What’s funny is they even wrote over my name with their little pen and then they signed it on the back and the ink even leaked through when they made it out to themselves. It's just crazy."

Even though the back of the money order clearly states, "This money order will not be paid if it has been forged, altered or stolen," Ricker says the scammer managed to cash it.

So, Ricker asked 3 On Your Side to get involved and we contacted MoneyGram which looked into the issue.

They acknowledged the mistake and told us they would refund Ricker $304 and she just recently received the reimbursement.

Ricker says she's been fighting to get her money for nine months, but it took 3 On Your Side less than a week.

"Until you all made them accountable and they weren't going to be and there's the bottom line."

A big thank you to MoneyGram for issuing that refund. They initially told us they would and they certainly followed through and we appreciate that.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.