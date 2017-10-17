Pan Roasted Delicata Squash, Roasted Butternut Squash Hash with Apples & Bacon and Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash

Recipes Courtesy of Registered Dietitian Maya Nahra

Pan Roasted Delicata Squash

Ingredients:

1-2 delicata squash

2 T butter or olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Slice the squash into half moons with a sharp knife and keep the seeds.

Add butter or oil to a pan over medium high heat and allow to melt.

Add squash and seeds and allow to brown on both sides. (The more you move the squash around in the pan while cooking, the less brown and crispy they will become. Just let them cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side.)



Roasted Butternut Squash Hash with Apples & Bacon

Ingredients:

3 cups butternut squash cubed (about 1 inch)

1/2 tbsp organic coconut oil melted

sea salt

6 slices bacon cut into 1-2 inch pieces

1 large apple pink lady or granny smith work well peeled and chopped

1/2 large yellow onion or one small onion, chopped



Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss butternut squash cubes with melted coconut oil and sea salt to evenly coat, then spread out in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until golden brown and soft.

Meanwhile, heat a large cast iron skillet over med-hi heat and add the bacon, stirring to evenly cook.

Once some fat has released and bacon begins to brown, add the onion and lower the heat to med. Cook about 5 minutes until bacon is 3/4 done and onions are soft.

Drain 3/4 of the fat from the skillet (you want some left to cook apples) and then add the apples to the pan.

Cook and stir the apples until soft, about 2-5 minutes and turn heat to low

Once butternut is roasted, add to the pan and gently mix. Remove from heat and serve warm.



Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash (about 3 lbs)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil plus more for brushing

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 small shallot finely chopped

3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Parsley for garnish



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400º F

With a knife, carefully score squash and poke holes lengthwise where you’re going to cut it in half.

Microwave the squash for 5 minutes. Allow to cool.

Carefully cut the squash in a half. Scoop out the seeds.

Brush the inside of both halves of the squash with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the two halves cut side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Roast the squash until tender, about 30 minutes. Allow several minutes to cool.

Using a fork, scrape the insides to create a spaghetti-like texture. Set aside.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallots. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until soft and slightly browned, about 2-3 minutes.

Mix in the spaghetti squash for about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Mix in the Parmesan cheese.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

