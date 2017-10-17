DPS: Child killed, 3 others hurt in serious crash on EB I-10 west of Phoenix

A female child is dead and three others are hurt following a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 68 Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred just west of Tonopah in La Paz County.

According to DPS, a total of seven people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

DPS officials say one of the children was seriously hurt. That child later died of her injuries.

Four other children and two adults were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries.

The right lane was blocked for a while in the area for emergency vehicles.

It's unknown at this time what was the crash of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Bad rollover crash I-10 EB @ Ave 75E, blocking right lane. Left lane remains open. #breaking #azfamily pic.twitter.com/mr979vgmAQ — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) October 17, 2017

