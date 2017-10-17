Chandler HS senior quits football due to concussion

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association discovered CTE in 110 of 111 former NFL players. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"My health is more important than just a game," Shivers said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

During a practice in June, Shivers took a nasty hit and got his third concussion in three years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Devin Shivers said he played his last game after unable to recover from a third concussion. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Devin Shivers, 17, is a senior at Chandler High School and played running back for the school's football team, the Wolves.

He's played the sport for 12 years. It was his life and he even wanted to pursue it into college.

"It's always been there for me. It's always been my way out of things," Shivers said.

During a practice in June, Shivers took a nasty hit and got his third concussion in three years. He was able to shake off the two other concussions but this one was different.

"As soon as I got hit I was like, it's all black. I couldn't think. I didn't even know what happened after that," Shivers said.

His entire demeanor began to change. Shivers had raging headaches, he had trouble thinking and concentrating and felt depressed. Shivers saw five doctors who helped him to recover but it's a long road ahead. He had to go through physical therapy, where he learned to use the side of the brain that was affected. After researching about concussions, Shivers knew it was time to call it quits. His football dreams faded.

[RELATED: Concussion study reveals most Valley parents will let kids play football]

"My health is more important than just a game. But this is my body so I just have to take care of it," Shivers said.

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association discovered CTE in 110 of 111 former NFL players. This can lead to memory loss, suicidal thoughts and personality changes.

[READ MORE: CTE found in 99% of studied brains from deceased NFL players]

Shivers wants others to learn from him that your health is more important than a game.

[RELATED: ‘It doesn’t bother me’: ASU football players react to eye-opening CTE study]

Please take the time to read this and share.. pic.twitter.com/fX8lp5e4pp — Dshivs (@DShiversL_) October 16, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.