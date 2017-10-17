McCain blasts 'half-baked, spurious nationalism' in Liberty Medal speech

Senator John McCain got emotional Monday while accepting the Liberty Medal for his decades of public service. But McCain didn't just offer a “thank you” speech. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

But McCain didn't just offer a “thank you” speech. He also blasted President Trump's foreign policy.

McCain criticized "half-baked, spurious nationalism" as “unpatriotic.” Spurious means misleading or fake.

Senator McCain did not call out the President by name in his 11-minute speech, but there was little doubt among the crowd in Philadelphia McCain was referring to the Trump White House and its "America First" policy.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presented Arizona's senior senator with the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal, adding McCain to a list of recipients that includes past presidents, the Dalai Lama, Muhammad Ali and more.

In his speech, McCain said he was grateful to have served the U.S. for 60 years and he argued the U.S. has a moral obligation to champion its ideals abroad.

He said America should continue to lead globally after doing so for three-quarters of a century, and then launched an indirect swipe at Trump.

"To refuse the obligation for international leadership and our duty to remain the 'last best hope of earth' for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems," he said, pausing for the crowd's applause, "is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history."

McCain added, "We live in a land of ideals, not blood and soil," an apparent reference to the Neo-Nazi chant in Charlottesville, Virginia.

