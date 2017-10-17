PD: Laveen man arrested for murdering ex-wife

A man from Laveen has been arrested after police said he killed his ex-wife who lived in California.

Dalen Ware was taken into custody at his Valley home on Friday. He will be transferred to San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center where he will be booked on a murder charge, police said.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: Dalen Ware's initial court appearance]

Police said Julia Jacobson was reported missing on Sept. 2 to the San Diego Police Department. The officers' search for her led them to the city of Ontario. Investigators there concluded she was murdered, based in part on a forensic analysis of Jacobson's car, police said.

Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Ware, Jacobson's ex-husband, and he was arrested.

The remains of Jacobson haven't been found. Her dog, Boogie, is missing as well.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711, Det. Ruben Espinoza at 909-395-2894 or Det. Brant Devey at 909-395-2715. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.