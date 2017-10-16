Phoenix PD plans to search landfill for Christine Mustafa's body

The Phoenix Police Department said it is planning to search a Valley landfill for the body of a missing north Phoenix woman.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police ask for help finding missing Phoenix mother]

Police said they plan to start the search on Oct. 23 for Christine Mustafa's body. The landfill is in Buckeye near State Route 85.

Friends, family and neighbors have also conducted their own searches for Mustafa since she went missing.

[READ MORE: Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case]

Mustafa was last seen by a coworker leaving work on May 10. Her boyfriend, Robert Interval has been charged with her murder though her body has never been found. Interval, 37, was booked on one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.