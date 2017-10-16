Family members visit site where Gorospe's possible remains located

Flagstaff investigators have not yet confirmed that the remains found in northern Arizona on Friday are those of Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale elementary school teacher.

Gorospe was last seen in Flagstaff more than a week ago bailing out a friend from the Coconino County Jail.

[RELATED: Flagstaff police find remains believed to belong to missing teacher Cathryn Gorospe]

Gorospe taught kindergarten at Arrowhead Elementary in Glendale, which means her students were 5 and 6 years old.

A school representative said the school’s principal called the parents of Gorospe's students over the weekend to share the news of her likely death.

Counselors and psychologists were on campus Monday to provide support to students and staff. The district also brought in comfort dogs to provide support in the kindergarten classrooms.

[RELATED: Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for teacher Cathryn Gorospe]

In the meantime, Flagstaff police have not said where the remains were located. They would only say they were not found within their city limits.

Cory Gorospe, Cathryn’s brother, told Arizona’s Family that he and his dad traveled to the area where the remains of what they believe are Cathryn’s were found. He would not say where they traveled, only that they needed to see where Cathryn had been since her disappearance to help them find closure.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is now involved in the case. That could be indicative that the remains were found in Yavapai County.

Detectives confirmed that Charlie Malzahn, the man Gorospe bailed out of jail, did go to Prescott and Prescott Valley after being freed, before going to other parts of the state where he is accused of committing a number of crimes. Malzahn is in jail in Phoenix for that series of crimes.

Cory also said that he feels confident that with what he knows investigators have in the way of evidence, that Malzahn will be charged and brought to justice for Cathryn’s death.

RELATED STORIES:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.