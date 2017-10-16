Hurricane Ophelia is a record setter

I was coming off a week of “R & R” and getting caught up on all things weather this weekend. One of the amazing items was Hurricane Ophelia, which was headed toward Ireland. And while it dropped below hurricane status before reaching Ireland on Monday, a wind gust of 109 mph was recorded along the southern coast of Ireland which may be a record for the country.

Three people died and it’s estimated 500,000 people will be without power across Ireland and Northern Ireland tonight. There have been numerous reports of damage including a neighborhood soccer stadium in Cork.

Scotland is next in the path. And even in London today, dust drawn up from the Sahara desert by Ophelia turned the sun orange.

But even before Ophelia made landfall, its impact was felt on the Iberian Peninsula, where killer wildfires were pushed by high winds associated with the same storm. More than 40 people are reported dead from those fires.

It’s pretty rare for a tropical hurricane to make it OUT of the tropics. And according to Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane expert from Colorado State University, Ophelia is the most easterly Category 2 hurricane since Faith in 1966 and the farthest north this late in the season, a season that has so far brought 15 named Atlantic storms. The hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.

