Hurricane Ophelia is a record setter

A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Cat rescued from utility pole in Phoenix
A cat that appeared to be stuck on top of a utility pole was rescued in Phoenix on Monday morning.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
