AZ Lottery offering refunds on tickets following computer glitch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The head of the Arizona Lottery says he's not embarrassed that his department overlooked a potentially costly computer glitch. 

Over a six-day period starting Sept. 28, lottery machines spit out the same numbers in consecutive games. 

The Lottery is now offering refunds or exchanges for anyone who played the Pick 3, Fantasy 5, All or Nothing and 5 Card Cash from Sept. 28 through Oct 3. 

The total sale during that time, including winning tickets, is $575,000, according to lottery officials. 

The glitch, however, was discovered by an observant player while it was overlooked by officials with the Arizona Lottery. 

Asked if he was embarrassed about missing the glitch, Gregg Edgar, the executive director for the Arizona Lottery, said he wasn't. 

"What I'll tell you, our players are extremely intelligent people and they know what they're doing when they play these games," he said. 

The malfunctioning machine is now undergoing a forensic audit. 

It is still unknown what caused the error.

Since the discovery, Edgar said his team has taken precautions to make sure they catch similar errors in the future. 

REFUND INFORMATION:

The Arizona Lottery will exchange non-winning tickets issued from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 at any Arizona Lottery office location for the following games: Pick 3, Fantasy 5, All or Nothing and 5 Card Cash.

Players may also mail non-winning tickets to any Arizona lottery location for an exchange.

Phoenix Office
4740 E. University Dr.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
480-921-4400
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed holidays

Phoenix Sky Harbor Officer
Terminal 4 Baggage Claim
480-921-4424
Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Closed holidays

Tucson Office
2900 E. Broadway Blvd. Suite 190
Tucson, AZ 85716
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed holidays

For more information, visit: https://www.arizonalottery.com

