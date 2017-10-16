Phoenix PD: Runaway teens from Dewey found safe in west Phoenix

Three teenage girls who ran away from the Dewey campus of the Mingus Mountain Girls Academy have been found in west Phoenix, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department.

Tuesday evening, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said it had "received credible information" that the girls might be in the Tolleson area.

The girls were identified as Amber Bryant-Williams, 14, Spring Rose Smith, 15, and Kristen Rempp, 17.

The three were last seen on the Mortimer's Farm property at Highway 69/169 around 10:30 Sunday night, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities initially said it was possible a boyfriend of one of the runaways intended to pick them up in the Phoenix area.

Howard said Wednesday morning that the girls were located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road overnight. That area is a little less than two hours south of the Mingus Mountain Academy campus via Interstate 17.

YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said the girls were "taken into protective custody."

It's not clear where they had been since Sunday night. D'Evelyn said YCSO personnel will follow up with the teens later in the day.

Founded in 1985, Mingus Mountain Academy is a "residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls."

