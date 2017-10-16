Lost Lake Festival is in full swing in Phoenix

The Lost Lake Festival is underway! Here is everything you need to know.

[SLIDESHOW: Lost Lake Festival]

LOCATION: Steele Indian School Park is the scene of Superfly’s latest concert venue. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, the park will be closed to the public and will reopen on Oct. 26. A temporary dog park will open Oct. 11, near the southwest area of the Circle of Life part of the park. Temporary parking for the temporary dog park is located near the Central Ave./Farrington Dr. entrance of Steele Indian School Park. You can find a list of park closures and restrictions, here.

Map of roads closed and restricted due to the Lost Lake Festival. (Source: City of Phoenix, phoenix.gov)

PARKING: According to the City of Phoenix, there is NO EVENT PARKING at the park or around the surrounding areas. There will be parking enforcement personnel monitoring those who might be in violation of blocking hydrants, driveways, sidewalks, within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Though Lost Lake tickets allow free transportation on the Valley Metro Light Rail, you might still want to drive to a Park-N-Ride location. If you must drive, the City of Phoenix is encouraging concertgoers to drive to a Valley Metro Light Rail Park-N-Ride location to drop off the car. Traveling via bus is also encouraged, but Bus Route 0 (Central) will be detoured around event-related closures. Lost Lake tickets do not cover bus fares. You can find a list of street closures and restrictions, here.

[RELATED: Safety a top concern at this weekend's Lost Lake Festival]

For #LostLakeFest Know Before You Go information on parking, street closures, etc. visit https://t.co/rSP2Zb8NEz pic.twitter.com/lRe1WMiTjG — PHX Street Trans. (@PHXStreetTrans) October 16, 2017

Residents in the area can contact the Festival Community Hotline at 602-288-9589 to report illegal parking in the neighborhoods around the park.

[RELATED: WEATHER FORECAST]

FESTIVAL HOURS:

Friday: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of artists playing on which stage and when, you can visit the Lost Lake Festival website, here.

[WATCH: Futuristic performs at Lost Lake Festival]

LAST MINUTE ACT CANCELLATION:

There is a change to the concert lineup. JR JR will no longer be playing Lost Lake Festival.

Unfortunately, due to the cancellation of their fall tour, JR JR will not be playing Lost Lake Festival. We wish Josh a speedy recovery! — Lost Lake (@lostlakefest) October 17, 2017

PRICES: General admission for single days starts at $89.50, and 3-day tickets start at $239.50. VIP tickets are $224.50 for single-day and $574.50 for 3-day. If you are hoping to get a group of over 20 people together, contact groupsales@lostlakefestival.com for more information. Veterans also get discounted tickets if they visit vettix.org. The event is open to all ages, and there are reportedly activities for children, including the “Silly Slope Kids Area.”

Remember to bring extra cash for food and other vendors at the festival. ATMs will be on site inside the festival. Re-entry is not allowed unless you speak with a supervisor at a festival entry or exit BEFORE LEAVING to have your ticket scanned out.

[RELATED: Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix unveils inaugural lineup]

FOOD AND DRINK: There will be no shortage of extraordinary food at Lost Lake. The Phoenix Flavors experience will host over 30 of the Valley’s restaurants and breweries, featuring Culinary Ambassador, Chris Bianco, owner of Pizzeria Bianco. For a full list of indulgent food and drink at the festival, click here.

WATER: BRING WATER. The staff here at AZ Family cannot express enough how important it is to stay hydrated. Though temps are expected to stay in the high 80s and low 90s, water is the key to surviving the hours out in the sun. Lost Lake will be offering free water refill stations, and water bottles will also be available to purchase from vendors. Empty Camelbaks, soft-sided coolers, and sealed water bottles are accepted into the venue.

[RELATED: New 3-day Lost Lake Music Festival comes to Phoenix this fall]

WHAT TO BRING/NOT BRING:

OK :

Blankets

Sun protection/sunscreen, no umbrellas

Soft-sided coolers no larger than a 12-pack size

Regular sized or unframed backpacks

Two factory-sealed water bottles up to 1 liter each

Empty Camelbak or other empty plastic container (i.e., Nalgene bottle, Klean Kanteen)

Ice (contained in a soft­-sided cooler or Camelbak - no large bags allowed)

Binoculars

Personal cameras with a detachable lens 2 inches or shorter

Totems (Must be no taller than 6ft, and no thicker than 1/2 inch. Must be made of light material: swim noodles, foam type material, cardboard tubes, fabric, string, yarn, light plastic, balloons and/or blow up items. Totems made of wood, metal and/or PVC material will NOT be allowed. This includes flag poles and heavy sticks.)

Not OK :

Weapons of any kind

Illegal substances

Large or framed backpacks

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)

Glass containers of ANY kind

Cans of ANY kind

Headdresses

Skateboards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles inside festival grounds (self-park and bike valet will be available)

Strollers

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Spray paint, large markers

Picnic baskets

Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs

Large or hard-sided coolers

Tents

Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities. Important to read Service and Support Animal Policy & Procedures.)

Video equipment (no video recording will be allowed)

Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs

Audio recording equipment

No illegal vending is permitted (no unauthorized or unlicensed vendors allowed)

Drones

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: Per the City of Phoenix, here are a few safety reminders to keep in mind at all times, at any event.

Reporting unusual activity:

Unattended backpacks or bags left in a public space

Someone trying to break into a restricted area

When someone is purchasing, storing or stealing explosives, weapons or ammunition

When someone is attempting to gain specific information about a place, person, security plan or operation

Information to provide:

What you saw

When and where

Who you saw and what they looked like

What they were driving (license plate, make, model)

Where they may have gone

Your contact information (optional)

If something has already happened or you are concerned about something you have witnessed, contact the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) at 1-877-2SAVEAZ (1-877-272-8329). You may also call 911.

For any FAQ's you might still have, visit www.lostlakefestival.com/festival-info/.

Crew putting up 1 of 3 stages for Lost Lake festival expected to attract tens of thousands of concertgoers pic.twitter.com/KnsScIaz5P — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) October 17, 2017

Main stage for Lost Lake festival pic.twitter.com/EeqYkZlclO — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) October 17, 2017

Displays under construction for Lost Lake festival to span about 45 acres of Indian Steele park pic.twitter.com/kmtmxgOCQK — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) October 17, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.