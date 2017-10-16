Police: Man dies after rollover accident near Show Low

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man has died in a fatal accident near Show Low.



They say a citizen called the sheriff's office about 4 p.m. Sunday to report that a pickup truck rolled over south of State Route 260.

First responders found the truck on its roof and 28-year-old Kenneth Douros Sr. pinned halfway in the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say Douros was declared dead at the scene.



They say 28-year-old Ashley Bastien and 3-year-old Kenneth Douros Jr. suffered minor injuries in the accident.



According to sheriff's officials, the elder Douros was driving the truck at a high rate of speed before losing control.



They say evidence at the scene show speed and alcohol were factors in the crash along with the truck occupants not wearing seat belts.

