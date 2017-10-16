Update: Cruise passenger reaches resolution

An update on a Surprise woman who's wanting a full refund from a major cruise company.

“I wasn't getting anywhere at all.”

[ORIGINAL STORY: Disappointed cruise passenger wants full refund]

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Candia Franklin was pretty frustrated with a cruise company called Viking Cruises.

“We were supposed to go to nine countries, nine ports and six of those stops are in ruins, devastated. It's not possible anymore.”

Franklin had paid Viking Cruises just about $7,000 in cash to cruise to the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico.

However, after two major hurricanes ravaged most of the islands the cruise ship was supposed to visit, Franklin thought Viking would cancel the trip. Viking didn't, and for $7,000, Franklin didn't think she was getting what she paid for and asked for a refund.

But Viking, said no.

“They made it very clear that they were not doing any refunds. I asked about credit vouchers or credits and they said they weren't offering anything at this time.”

Franklin says the fair and right thing to do is for Viking Cruises to return all $7,000.

So, 3 On Your Side got a hold of Viking Cruises and asked if they would consider refunding Franklin her money.

“They called me the day they spoke with you.”

Franklin says Viking Cruises agreed to resolve the issue with her, if she would not provide exact details.

Viking Cruises had her sign a confidentiality agreement. But Franklin tells 3 On Your Side she is thrilled.

“They were very open and warm and we were able to reach a very amicable decision.”

Gary Harper: "And are you happy?"

“Very happy thanks to 3 On Your Side.”

Franklin says she's glad the issue is finally behind her and says she couldn't have done it without help from 3 On Your Side.

“I am convinced that without 3 On Your Side's help we never would have been able to break the barriers, do any form of negotiation or have been heard by the Viking executives.”

