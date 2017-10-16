3 On Your Side

Update: Cruise passenger reaches resolution

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

An update on a Surprise woman who's wanting a full refund from a major cruise company.

“I wasn't getting anywhere at all.”

[ORIGINAL STORY: Disappointed cruise passenger wants full refund]

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Candia Franklin was pretty frustrated with a cruise company called Viking Cruises.

“We were supposed to go to nine countries, nine ports and six of those stops are in ruins, devastated. It's not possible anymore.” 

Franklin had paid Viking Cruises just about $7,000 in cash to cruise to the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico.

However, after two major hurricanes ravaged most of the islands the cruise ship was supposed to visit, Franklin thought Viking would cancel the trip. Viking didn't, and for $7,000, Franklin didn't think she was getting what she paid for and asked for a refund.

But Viking, said no.

“They made it very clear that they were not doing any refunds. I asked about credit vouchers or credits and they said they weren't offering anything at this time.”

Franklin says the fair and right thing to do is for Viking Cruises to return all $7,000.

So, 3 On Your Side got a hold of Viking Cruises and asked if they would consider refunding Franklin her money.

“They called me the day they spoke with you.”

Franklin says Viking Cruises agreed to resolve the issue with her, if she would not provide exact details.

Viking Cruises had her sign a confidentiality agreement. But Franklin tells 3 On Your Side she is thrilled.

“They were very open and warm and we were able to reach a very amicable decision.”  
Gary Harper: "And are you happy?" 

“Very happy thanks to 3 On Your Side.”

Franklin says she's glad the issue is finally behind her and says she couldn't have done it without help from 3 On Your Side. 

“I am convinced that without 3 On Your Side's help we never would have been able to break the barriers, do any form of negotiation or have been heard by the Viking executives.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

LiAna EnriquezLiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.

Click to learn more about LiAna.

LiAna Enriquez

She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.

In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.

Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .

Hide bio

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side