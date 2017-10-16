Career fairs to fill hundreds of vacancies and diversify Arizona law enforcement

Arizona law enforcement is looking to fill hundreds of job openings and to increase the diversity amongst the force.

Northern Arizona University will be hosting a Criminal Justice Career Fair on Saturday, October 21st at 11:00 am, at the NAU- North Phoenix Office. Several different law enforcement agencies will be at the career fair to find candidates for civilian and sworn positions. The agencies will also be available to answer any questions about the career.

Phoenix Police Department will be hosting a career fair on Friday, October 20th, at the Phoenix convention center on the south side. The Department is looking to fill 369 openings and to recruit a more diverse crowd.

Arizona law enforcement believes that the makeup of the department should be reflective of the makeup of the community in which they serve. Phoenix PD is currently about 13% female, 18% Hispanic, and 4% African American.

Chief Jerri Williams of Phoenix Police Department says, “When you’re having the worst day of your life, having someone who is from the same area, same background, same gender, or same ethnic group can serve as a way to balance the initial conversation when people are calling us.”

Williams says that having a more diverse crew, “only serves to make us stronger and better and increases the trust that the folks have in law enforcement.”

The agencies are not looking for perfect people. They are looking for people who are willing to make a difference, who have integrity, who want to serve, who are willing to make a difference, and who are honest.

Director Frank Milstead of the Arizona Department of Public Services says, “Some of our best recruits end up being kids who grew up in the school of hard knocks and they’ve got life experience and everything hasn’t been perfect.”

If you are going to either career fair Williams says to bring your resume, a lot of questions, and most importantly your heart, your soul, your passion, and your desire to serve your community.

