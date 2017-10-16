PD: One man killed, one injured in double shooting in west Phoenix Monday

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The shooting happened Monday at around 10:30 a.m.

The victim who was killed has been identified as 25-year-old Bryan Herberger.

The victim who remains hospitalized is said to be a 26-year-old male. He is expected to survive.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the two victims were located in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a third party was driving them to a hospital.

They stopped and called 911 because the injuries were too severe to continue.

Police say the victims were in their vehicle with one other person, when the suspect approached, opened the rear passenger door and fired shots into the car. The suspect then took off.

The suspect is described as a male. 19 to 22 years old, 5'3"-5'5" with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt.

Investigators are looking into a possible connection to drugs or illegal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish 480 TESTIGO. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

