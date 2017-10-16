Killing spiders with propane torch may have caused fire

The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD.

TFD said she sustained minor injuries while being carried out, and was treated by paramedics on scene.

No firefighters were injured.

