Scottsdale good city for vegans and vegetarians

A recent study has found that Scottsdale, Arizona is one of the top cities for vegans and vegetarians.

The personal-finance website WalletHub recently released their report on 2017’s best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians. With November 1st being World Vegan Day, research shows that skipping meat can save the average person at least $750 per year.

To determine the best and cheapest places for following a plant-based diet, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 15 key indicators of vegan and vegetarian-friendliness.

Top 20 Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians

1 New York, NY 11 Anaheim, CA

2 Portland, OR 12 Madison, WI

3 Orlando, FL 13 Austin, TX

4 San Francisco, CA 14 Las Vegas, NV

5 Los Angeles, CA 15 Tampa, FL

6 Seattle, WA 16 Buffalo, NY

7 Washington, DC 17 Houston, TX

8 Scottsdale, AZ 18 Chesapeake, VA

9 Miami, FL 19 Atlanta, GA

10 San Diego, CA 20 San Jose, CA

To see the full report and your city’s rank, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.