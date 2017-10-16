Train hits pedestrian, blocks Van Buren St. in Phoenix

A train that hit a pedestrian is blocking Van Buren Street at 19th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said the victim was crossing the tracks at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered head and leg injuries, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The man was in serious but stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.

Lewis said he did not know how long the train would be blocking Van Buren Street and advised drivers to take an alternate route.

Police said the five-car train had just left the yard and was not going very fast when it hit the pedestrian. That means it was able to stop relatively quickly.

According to Operation Lifesaver, a person or vehicle is hit by a train roughly every three hours in the U.S.

Van Buren closed at 19th Ave for ped/train collision. Serious injury. Train blocking. Use alt route. #whathappenedPhxPD pic.twitter.com/paYUkNVxzX — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 16, 2017

