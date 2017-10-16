MAP: Charlie Malzahn's statewide journey the weekend Glendale teacher vanished

Glendale kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe, who was missing for days before her body was found, bailed Charlie Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail the night of Friday, Oct. 6. Photos from surveillance video showed her walking into the building. It was the last time anybody saw her alive.

Williams police arrested Malzahn Sunday, Aug. 20 on suspicion of vehicle theft after his sister reported that he pulled a gun on her and stole her van.

He sat in jail until Gorospe posted his bail on Oct. 6. While he was in jail, Malzahn called Gorospe numerous times. Those recorded conversations suggest the two had a turbulent relationship.

Once out jail, Malzahn embarked on a road trip that took him across the state, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

"It is believed that Malzahn and Gorospe left Flagstaff traveling west, likely via Interstate 40 toward the City of Williams," according to the Flagstaff Police Department. "Ultimately it is unknown how long Malzahn and Gorospe were together. ... It is believed Malzahn took the vehicle from Gorospe at some point during his travels through Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey to I-17 southbound into Phoenix, Tempe, heading east through Gold Canyon, and ultimately ending up in Clifton, Arizona."

In Clifton on Saturday, Oct. 7, police believe Malzahn "contacted a couple of acquaintances to try and get some drugs and a gun ...."

One of those acquaintances agreed to go with Malzahn to Tucson, investigators said. They stopped at a Shell station and the Dollar General store in Safford.

Malzahn turned up in Tucson that afternoon. Police contacted him at Tucson Mall, where he used Gorospe's credit and/or debit cards to shop. According to police, he said he had permission to use the cards.

There's a gap between that contact in Tucson Saturday afternoon and the Malzahn's appearance in Tempe Sunday night.

The Arizona State University Police Department says Malzahn assaulted a young student in her dorm room in the Hassayampa Academic Village at about 10 p.m. Surveillance video showed him getting into the dorm's elevator with the student.

Shortly after that attack, he was caught on camera as he allegedly carjacked a woman not far from the dorm, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Phoenix police spotted Malzahn in Gorospe's vehicle at about 1:30 Monday morning. Officers arrested him after a short chase.

