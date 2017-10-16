GONE FISHIN': Best AZ spots to reel in a catch during the fall

As the saying goes, a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at the office. True story.

I remember my first two catches in Arizona like they were yesterday. I'm a complete novice when it comes to fishing, so before our trip, I watched a couple YouTube videos on how to tie knots and set up some rigs. We ventured off to Canyon Lake, just outside of Metro Phoenix. A few hours later, despite holding my fishing pole upside down almost the entire time, I reeled in a catfish using a hot dog as bait. My next catch was a bass, using some sort of spinning lure. The rush of getting a bite and the struggle that ensues between you and the fish is pretty fun. Add to that the feeling of peace beforehand, when soaking in some gorgeous scenery and amazing weather, and you've got quite a memorable adventure.

So now that temperatures are cooling down and fish are becoming more active, where are the best spots to get a bite? I'm turning to my friends and fishing experts at the Arizona Game and Fish Department for that answer.

AROUND THE VALLEY

Roosevelt Lake:

Water temperatures in the morning are in the low 70s and increasing to the mid 70s in the afternoon. The bass sense the changing water temperatures and are feeding heavily in preparation for winter months ahead, when the bass metabolism slows dramatically. Most bass are being caught in 15-foot depths or less. Recently, AZGFD installed a fish habitat into Roosevelt Lake. You can see that great video here.

Saguaro Lake:

Some anglers have been catching big, large-mouth bass near the river of Canyon Lake. This is where fresher water is coming from. They're also having some luck getting a bites during the day, around shallow grass areas.

Lake Pleasant:

Anglers are reporting that this time of the year, it can be easy to catch some big, large-mouth bass. Flathead cat-fishing is also excellent. Fish will hang out in shallow areas of water during the nighttime hours.

Canyon Lake:

A beautiful brand new fishing pier is now open to the public at the Boulder recreation site of Canyon Lake. This is 15 miles northeast of Apache Junction on SR 88.

HIGH COUNTRY

AZGFD reports fishing is excellent at Silver Creek. It's stocked with large rainbow trout, but is a catch and release area for the season. Show Low Creek at Show Low Bluff trail-head was also recently stocked with large rainbow trout. The daily limit on trout here is two. Patterson Ponds was stocked with catfish. Woods Canyon Lake also got an end of the season stock of rainbow trout. Brown trout are active at the Greer Lakes, Chevelon Lake and the East Fork Black River.

To see AZGFD's complete weekly fishing report go to azgfd.com.

