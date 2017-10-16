Semi involved in crash, fuel leak sparks haz-mat situation

Emergency crews are on the scene of a non-injury crash involving a semi, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Broadway Road at about 17th Avenue.

Video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed a pickup truck that appeared to have hit the semi's fuel tank.

While no injuries have been reported, there is a fuel leak, which has prompted the Phoenix Police Department to put traffic restriction in place on westbound Broadway Road between Seventh and 18th avenues.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

Details will be updated as they become available.

