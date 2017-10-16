Wreck ends with 2 vehicles in dry canal in Sun City

Investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to a two-vehicle wreck that ended with both vehicles in a dry canal in Sun City.

It happened early Monday morning at 99th Avenue and Del Webb Boulevard.

Video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed both vehicles in the canal. One of them, a Chevy pickup truck, had its front end in the culvert while its back wheels were up on the roadway.

Paramedics could be seen checking out the drivers on either side of the canal.

Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office neither one was injured.

