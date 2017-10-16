Arizona Snowbowl: We're buying Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation Area

Arizona Snowball will be purchasing Elk Ridge Ski Area near Williams on Historic Route 66, resort officials announced.

The 37-acre ski area south of Williams was established in the 1960s and caters to beginning skiers, as well as to families.

Originally known as Williams Ski Area, Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation Area offers a variety of snow play options, including tubing, snowshoeing and more.

[MAP: Elk Ridge Ski and Outdoor Recreation Area]

Arizona Snowbowl plans to “replace old surface lifts and add year-round recreational activities.” Elk Ridge has two surface lifts, a Poma platter and a rope tow.

“Upgrading Elk Ridge snow play activities will shift some demand to Williams and reduce the pressure on Flagstaff,” according to a news release issued by the resort. “With these enhancements, there will be more opportunities for Phoenix families and others to enjoy the winter wonderland.”

Down the road, the resort hopes to add a chair lift to give skiers access to the upper slopes.

“Our plans call for replacing both surface lifts with modern equipment that will provide access to all the ski slopes,” J.R. Murray, Snowbowl’s general manager, said. “We hope to eventually install a chairlift which will revolutionize the alpine experience. The upper ski slopes have not been open for many years since the platter lift has fallen into disrepair.”

“I’m very excited about Snowbowl offering more for visitors to do,” Williams Mayor John Moore said. “Williams is a great tourism community, and my feeling is we’ve come up a little short on snow play activities in the past.”

Arizona Snowbowl is looking to change that.

Located just north of Flagstaff, Arizona Snowbowl is one of the oldest continually operating ski areas in the country. Snowbowl is planning for a Nov. 10 opening day this year, making the first ski area to open in Arizona.

Watch us build the NEW LIFT! Plus enjoy other construction updates as we prepare for the winter season! https://t.co/Tv0ybCZjKJ #Snowbowl80 pic.twitter.com/RVRQamZtLc — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) October 13, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.