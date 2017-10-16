Prescribed burns planned in Flagstaff in spotted owl habitat

Two prescribed burns are planned this week south of Mormon Lake on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District and the Flagstaff Ranger District, both in Mexican spotted owl habitat.

Fire managers typically avoid using prescribed burns in Protected Activities Centers in order to preserve habitat.

The U.S. Forest Service has partnered with the Fish and Wildlife Service to study the owls in these protected centers while simultaneously studying owls in different centers not having prescribed burns.

[NATIONAL PARK SERVICE: About the Mexican spotted owl]

Forest Service officials say the burns also are important to help restore the ecological integrity of the area and reduce the risk of severe wildfire in the future.

Given the complexity of introducing fire in Protected Activities Centers while at the same time trying to preserve vital habitat, burning will be slower and more methodical.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.